HMRC announces Portsmouth to become a new regional centre

Published: 26th January 2022 18:13

HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) have announced that Portsmouth will become the location for a new HMRC regional centre in the south of England and is committed to retaining a long-term presence in Portsmouth as one of their 14 strategic regional centres.

This decision follows a UK wide location review of HMRC's network of 170 offices in the UK to deliver better services and a great place to work for their staff. In the south, the decision has been taken to have regional centres at Croydon, Portsmouth and Bristol. The decision reflects changes to their workforce and in particular the key skills of their existing staff currently located in Portsmouth.

Councillor Gerald Vernon-Jackson Leader of Portsmouth City Council said, "HMRC's commitment to Portsmouth to become a new regional centre is excellent news for residents and businesses. It is a great vote of confidence in the skills of Portsmouth people, the quality of our educational and skills providers and it will ensure that hundreds of jobs are protected.

Basing the HMRC regional centre in Portsmouth also means a long-term commitment not just by HMRC but by central government and is likely to result in future employment opportunities"

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.