Jack’s dish fit for the Queens

Published: 8th February 2022 13:10
To mark National Apprenticeship Week (Feb7-13), the Queens Hotel is proud to showcase our apprentice Jack Breach.
 

Jack,17, joined the kitchen team as a Kitchen Porter and his talent and enthusiasm were soon spotted.

To make the most of his potential, he was placed on the apprenticeship programme at Havant and South Downs College and he hasn’t looked back since.

“I enjoy doing all different styles of cooking - I’m doing my Level 2 and loving it,” he said.

To mark National Apprenticeship Week, Jack’s starter featuring scallops and cauliflower prepared three different ways, will be highlighted on the restaurant menu - and we hope diners will opt to sample it.

“I hope they find that it tastes good - it looks fresh on the plate and tastes fresh too,” said Jack.

General Manager Catherine Austen said: “We are really proud of the progress Jack has made.

“Apprentices are the future talent of any business and we believe it’s important to nurture them so they can be the chefs of tomorrow.”

