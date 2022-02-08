Portico set the standard with ISO9001:2015 accreditation

Published: 8th February 2022 15:12

Portico, the international cargo terminal and customs agency based at Portsmouth International Port, has successfully renewed its Lloyds Register (LR) ISO9001:2015 certification for the next five years.

The business underwent a detailed audit, completed by LR, in accordance with the internationally recognised standard ISO 9001:2015 and approval was successfully secured for the next five years.

This standard is based on a number of quality management principles including a strong customer focus, the motivation and focus of top management, the process approach and continual improvement.

Bruce Corbett, compliance manager at Portico said: "I'm delighted that we've achieved the ISO 9001:2015 status for another five years, which is the result of strong leadership, teamwork and understanding the needs of interested parties within and outside of the organisation".

Bruce has also gained Chartered Quality Professional Member (CQP MCQI) status. This is the gold standard for professionalism in quality, and is only awarded to individuals who make a profound and positive contribution to organisations.

Steve Williams, operations director at Portico added: "I want to congratulate Bruce on being awarded CQP MCQI status. His hard work on compliance and quality at Portico means that he absolutely deserves to be recognised for his efforts.

"As a team we continue our drive to transform Portico into a multifunctional and flexible deep-sea cargo terminal, which has the highest quality standards at the heart of everything we do".

