Find out about Crowdfunding with free drop-in sessions

Published: 20th February 2022 14:08

Portsmouth City Council and Shaping Portsmouth have teamed up with Crowdfunder to help make great ideas happen through a combination of match funding, expert crowdfunding coaching and events.

Are you interested in crowdfunding? Not sure where to start?

Join Crowdfund Portsmouth on Tuesday 8th March, who will be hosting a free open morning at the Portsmouth Enterprise Business Centre between 10:30am and 1:00pm.

There are currently two funds available with match funding of up to £5000. They are;

Portsmouth Small Business fund - aimed at business start-ups and existing SMEs looking to grow

Portsmouth CIL transformation fund - supports community projects that are helping to address demands that development places on Portsmouth City

Please come along for a friendly, informal one-to-one if you are interested in any of the schemes being run by Crowdfund Portsmouth.

Register your place at the link below, and come along to Portsmouth Enterprise Centre, Quartremaine Rd, Portsmouth, PO3 5QT on 8th March.

https://calendly.com/sujohnston/cfportsmouth?month=2022-03

For more information, call 02392 841 641 or email business@portsmouthcc.gov.uk.

