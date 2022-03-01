https://analytics.google.
  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Portsmouth Area

Portsmouth news, reviews and local events in Portsmouth areas including Cosham, Drayton, Farlington, Copnor, North End, Fratton, Southsea, and communities in Portsmouth.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Island City Living Mobile App
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Portsmouth Map of Portsmouth

Find out about Crowdfunding with free drop-in sessions

Published: 20th February 2022 14:08
Portsmouth City Council and Shaping Portsmouth have teamed up with Crowdfunder to help make great ideas happen through a combination of match funding, expert crowdfunding coaching and events.
 

Are you interested in crowdfunding? Not sure where to start?

Join Crowdfund Portsmouth on Tuesday 8th March, who will be hosting a free open morning at the Portsmouth Enterprise Business Centre between 10:30am and 1:00pm.

There are currently two funds available with match funding of up to £5000. They are;

Portsmouth Small Business fund - aimed at business start-ups and existing SMEs looking to grow

Portsmouth CIL transformation fund - supports community projects that are helping to address demands that development places on Portsmouth City

Please come along for a friendly, informal one-to-one if you are interested in any of the schemes being run by Crowdfund Portsmouth.

Register your place at the link below, and come along to Portsmouth Enterprise Centre, Quartremaine Rd, Portsmouth, PO3 5QT on 8th March.

https://calendly.com/sujohnston/cfportsmouth?month=2022-03

For more information, call  02392 841 641 or email business@portsmouthcc.gov.uk.

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Portsmouth newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the PO6 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2022 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

PO6: Portsmouth Home | News | Community | Classifieds | Business Directory | Business Talk | Environment & Sustainablility | Police & Crime | Culture | Health and Wellbeing | Twin Cities | Charity News | Newsletters | Tales From the City | Sunday Supplement | Albert Road Directory | Student Voice | Shaping Portsmouth | Have Your Say | Photo Galleries | Council Elections 2021 | Quiz Corner | Competitions | Days Gone By | Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies