Discover the world of extended reality for enterprise with CCIXR at the Spinnaker Tower

Published: 7th March 2022 17:19

Businesses and organisations from across the region are invited to a free networking session with University of Portsmouth extended reality (XR) experts, to discover how they can benefit from new technologies.

The University of Portsmouth is home to the Centre for Creative and Immersive eXtended Reality (CCIXR), the UK’s first fully-integrated facility to support innovation in the creative and digital technologies of virtual, augmented and extended realities.

CCIXR is funded by £5.2 million investment – including £3.6 million from Solent LEP – and through its eXRe Project (Enabling XR Enterprise), funded by UK Community Renewal Funding from HM Government, in conjunction with the Secretary of State, is offering organisations in the region FREE access to world-leading advice and technology.

Attendance at the eXRe Networking Event, at the Spinnaker Tower from 19.00 to 21.00 on Wednesday 9 March is free and delegates can:

Find out about the different types of XR technology

Meet CCIXR experts

See demos of XR technology in action

Discover how their organisation can get involved with the eXRe Project and access free XR workshops and advice

Pippa Bostock, CCIXR’s Business Director, said: "The eXRe programme allows us to open the doors of our Centre to the regional business community, showcasing the technological possibilities - and how these technologies can help organisations to meet their challenges.

“Our networking event at the Spinnaker Tower provides a unique opportunity to explore our tech demos, meet the team and hear more about this incredible project - whilst enjoying some fantastic refreshments and, of course, the wonderful view."

To book your free place visit https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/enabling-xr-enterprise-exre-networking-event-at-the-spinnaker-tower-tickets-261794362987

