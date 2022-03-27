https://analytics.google.
Football club hosts advice and employment event for people with learning disability

Published: 27th March 2022 10:14
Adults and young people with a learning disability from across Portsmouth were invited to 'Moving Forward' last Thursday (17 March) an information and employment event at Portsmouth Football Club.

An estimated 250 adults, young people and their parents and carers, came along to visit a variety of stalls with information on opportunities and services available to them in the city.   

40 organisations were on hand to offer advice and information about employment, health, independent living, community groups and moving from children's to adult services.

The event was jointly hosted by Portsmouth City Council, Solent NHS Trust, Solent Local Enterprise Partnership, The Careers & Enterprise Company and the Portsmouth Learning Disability Partnership Board.

A prize-draw offered three lucky participants the chance to win a Sherlock Holmes graphic novel. 

Attendees were hugely positive about the opportunity to meet organisations face-to-face after years of coronavirus restrictions where events like this haven't been possible and find out about the many opportunities for people with a learning disability in Portsmouth.

"There was lots of information and super-friendly engaging stallholders", said one attendee.

Councillor Suzy Horton, Cabinet Member for Children, Families & Education, came along and said:  "We are really proud of the opportunities for young people with special educational needs and disabilities in Portsmouth  It was great to see such a good turn out and to be able to provide so many young people and their families the chance to find out about the opportunities open to them as they progress."

Councillor Jason Fazackarley, Cabinet Member for Health, Wellbeing & Social Care, said: "It's great to see this invaluable event come back to face-to-face again after the pandemic. We're so glad to have been able to offer the chance for adults and young people with a learning disability to find out about the services and opportunities available to help them thrive in our city."

