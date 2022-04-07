Portsmouth International Port responds to release of Saga's 2023 cruise schedule

Published: 7th April 2022 15:00

Portsmouth International Port responds to release of Saga's 2023 cruise schedule.

Following the release of Saga's 2023 cruise schedule, Mike Sellers, director of Portsmouth International Port said:

“I’m delighted that Saga will be making 22 departures from Portsmouth as part of their 2023 cruise season. We can’t wait to welcome Spirit of Adventure back to the city following her fantastic naming ceremony here last year, along with her sister ship Spirit of Discovery.

“Saga’s exceptional offer and brand fits perfectly with our ambition to attract boutique, premium cruise operators to Portsmouth. I’d like to thank the team at the port for all their hard work, which has made this happen.

“Guests will be able to explore a myriad of exciting global destinations, including South America, New England and the Caribbean. There are also cruises to the Mediterranean and the Republic of Ireland for those looking to stay closer to home, which means there is something for everyone.”

