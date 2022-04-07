https://analytics.google.
  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Portsmouth Area

Portsmouth news, reviews and local events in Portsmouth areas including Cosham, Drayton, Farlington, Copnor, North End, Fratton, Southsea, and communities in Portsmouth.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Island City Living Mobile App
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Portsmouth Map of Portsmouth

Portsmouth International Port responds to release of Saga's 2023 cruise schedule

Published: 7th April 2022 15:00

Portsmouth International Port responds to release of Saga's 2023 cruise schedule.

 
Following the release of Saga's 2023 cruise schedule, Mike Sellers, director of Portsmouth International Port said:
 

“I’m delighted that Saga will be making 22 departures from Portsmouth as part of their 2023 cruise season. We can’t wait to welcome Spirit of Adventure back to the city following her fantastic naming ceremony here last year, along with her sister ship Spirit of Discovery.

“Saga’s exceptional offer and brand fits perfectly with our ambition to attract boutique, premium cruise operators to Portsmouth. I’d like to thank the team at the port for all their hard work, which has made this happen.

“Guests will be able to explore a myriad of exciting global destinations, including South America, New England and the Caribbean. There are also cruises to the Mediterranean and the Republic of Ireland for those looking to stay closer to home, which means there is something for everyone.”

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Portsmouth newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the PO6 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2022 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

PO6: Portsmouth Home | News | Community | Classifieds | Business Directory | Business Talk | Environment & Sustainablility | Police & Crime | Culture | Health and Wellbeing | Twin Cities | Charity News | Newsletters | Tales From the City | Sunday Supplement | Albert Road Directory | Student Voice | Shaping Portsmouth | Have Your Say | Photo Galleries | Council Elections 2021 | Quiz Corner | Competitions | Days Gone By | Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies