A new Partnership formed with iconic Portsmouth pub and venue

Published: 11th May 2022 16:36
We are blessed in Portsmouth with a large number of pubs and bars and we are delighted to have agreed a new partnership with one of the best known, The Jolly Sailor.

Forging partnerships with our local businesses is such an important aspect of our business, developing positive relationships and promoting all the good work they do is both a pleasure and a privilege.

Situated along Clarence parade, The Jolly Sailor Southsea is an independently run, family pub with delicious food, wide range of drinks and welcoming atmosphere. The venue boasts a prime location in Southsea to enjoy the stunning views over Southsea Common.

It also boasts an impressive schedule of entertainment including live music, quiz & curry nights, movie nights and much more.

Our partnership will see The Jolly Sailor having its own dedicated area on our website and we will be providing updates of all that is happening there on our Island City Living social media pages. Their numerous events will appear in our mobile app events guide and The Jolly Sailor will also benefit from enhanced listings in our website and app business directories.

Ross McInally, Landlord of The Jolly Sailor said:

'I am delighted that The Jolly Sailor Southsea is advertising on About My Area Portsmouth and Island City Living websites, social media and mobile app. It is important to us as a business to feel connected to our local community and what's happening at our venue. I feel confident that this venture will be a positive one and look forward to sharing our news with the Portsmouth community."

We are very much looking forward to supporting Ross and The Jolly Sailor Team.

Click Here to visit The Jolly Sailor website.

 

