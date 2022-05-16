Portico increase their reach with new material handler

Published: 16th May 2022 13:43

Portico, the international cargo terminal based at Portsmouth International Port, have taken delivery of a Sennebogen material handler, which will allow them to handle an even wider range of cargoes.

Portico's successful diversification programme has reduced their reliance on specific cargoes, and has seen a 21% increase in vehicle movements at the international cargo terminal since 2018. To continue this momentum, they are continuing to invest in new equipment that can handle different commodities.

The most recent addition to their fleet of new equipment is Sennebogen 870 Mobile Special “E” series Port specification material handler. Equipped with a banana boom and stick with 24 metre reach, it will allow for easy loading and unloading of vessels with a range of cargoes, such as grain and aggregates.

The machine is also equipped with the Sennebogen 'Green Hybrid' energy recovery system, which reduces the engine power required and provides up to 30% savings on energy use. This fits with Portico's commitment to cutting carbon use and improving air quality across the terminal.

Richard Lewis, operations director at Portico said "We've made some fantastic progress over the past few years, as we diversify into other areas of cargo. As a flexible, deep water terminal with great connections to shipping lanes and the UK motorway network, our customers can see the all the benefits of choosing Portsmouth.

"Our continued investment in new equipment demonstrates our commitment to our customers and means we can be more flexible with the types of cargo we can handle, even at short notice."

From the initial meetings and placement of the order, Molson Green – Port division have fully project managed the specification, factory sign off, delivery, assembly and commissioning. They also arranged for Portico engineer training at Sennebogen, and operator training after delivery.

Dave Peacock, ports and scrap sales manager for Molson Green said: “We are delighted to complete the handover of this Sennebogen 870E to Richard and his team at Portico. They have been a pleasure to deal with throughout the process.

"The 870E is proving to be a popular choice in UK ports thanks to its mixture of versatility and reliability. The unique Sennebogen modular design allows us to customise each unit to the exact specification required to give our customers the most efficient solution possible”.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.