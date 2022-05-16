https://analytics.google.
Portsmouth news, reviews and local events in Portsmouth areas including Cosham, Drayton, Farlington, Copnor, North End, Fratton, Southsea, and communities in Portsmouth.
Businesses invited to explore the world of eXtended Reality with CCIXR at The D-Day Story

Published: 16th May 2022 15:23
Businesses and organisations from across the region are invited to a free networking session with University of Portsmouth eXtended Reality (XR) experts on Wednesday 25 May, to discover how they can benefit from new technologies.
 
 

The University of Portsmouth is home to the newly-launched £7 million Centre for Creative and Immersive eXtended Reality (CCIXR), the UK’s first fully-integrated facility to support innovation in virtual (VR, augmented (AR) and eXtended realities.

Through the eXRe (Enabling XR Enterprise) project, funded by the government’s UK Community Renewal Fund, CCIXR experts are giving organisations in the region free access to world-leading advice and technology.

The potential applications for XR technology, across all kinds of businesses and sectors, are vast.  From training solutions to the Metaverse; immersive art, to new ways of promoting new products and services.

Visitors to the free eXRe Networking Event at The D-Day Story, Portsmouth, from 18.00 to 20.00 on Wednesday 25 May, will be able to:

  • Find out about the different types of XR technology
  • Explore how XR could work for their organisation
  • Meet CCIXR experts
  • See demos of XR technology in action
  • Discover how their organisation can get involved with the eXRe Project and access free XR workshops and advice
CCIXR’s Business Director, Pippa Bostock, said: “Through CCIXR and eXRe, we’re making the latest extended reality (XR) technology and its powerful potential more accessible. 


“Our networking event at The D-Day Story provides a unique opportunity to explore our tech demos, meet the team and hear more about this incredible project.”

The D-Day Story is one of six visitor attractions and organisations partnering with CCIXR for the eXRe project, along with the Spinnaker Tower, Aspex, The Mary Rose Trust, Gosport Borough Council and Victorious Festival.  All six are working with CCIXR to develop their own XR creation.


To book your free place at the eXRe networking event, visit bit.ly/exre-dday.

