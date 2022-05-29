Over 900 students to attend EBP South’s Get Inspired Portsmouth at the beginning of June

Published: 29th May 2022 11:59

EBP South are excited to be returning to Portsmouth Guildhall to run their Get Inspired Portsmouth event on the 7th of June 2022.

Get Inspired events give young people a chance to meet businesses from their local area and learn about the different career options available to them by taking part in interactive activities which can capture their imagination and give them a chance to develop their skills.

Jacquie Jones, Project Manager at EBP South said, “Get Inspired events are different in the way that they provide young people with the opportunity to engage with employers through taking part in interactive activities. These events provide students with a vital opportunity to learn about different industries and gives businesses a chance to help bridge the skills gap.”

Over 900 Year 6 to 11 students from primary and secondary schools across Portsmouth and Hampshire will be attending the event which aims to inspire young people about the opportunities available working with local companies. The event, which is sponsored by Portsmouth City Council, BAE Systems Maritime, Solent LEP, The Guildhall Trust, and Southern Co-operative, features 47 businesses providing activities that offer a hands-on way for young people to develop an understanding of the different career options in the Portsmouth area.

Cllr Suzy Horton, Cabinet Member for Children, Families and Education, and Deputy Leader of Portsmouth City Council, said "Often young people don't aspire to certain job roles because they don't know they exist or what they involve - which is why Get Inspired Portsmouth is so valuable. It offers a fantastic chance for young people to explore some of the exciting career opportunities available to them and I hope all the students who attend are inspired by their potential future careers."

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.