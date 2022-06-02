Get ready for big changes coming to customs declarations

Published: 2nd June 2022 11:13

From September 2022, HMRC’s CHIEF (Customs Handling of Import and Export Freight) platform will be wound down and replaced by the CDS (Customs Declaration Service). Portico’s experienced customs agency team are ready to help you with the migration.

CDS has been developed over several years, in consultation with the border industry. The ambition is to provide a more secure and stable platform that has the capacity to grow, taking account of the increase in declarations following the UK’s departure from the European Union.

It is also more streamlined than CHIEF, with additional features which will make imports and exports easier for UK businesses.

Portico have been working closely with HMRC to understand the changes and to ensure that their staff are trained ready for the move from CHIEF to CDS.

Daphne Comber, customs agency manager at Portico (pictured above) said: “We’ve already helped hundreds of businesses with the new UK-EU trade arrangements, and we’re ready to help them on the next stage of the journey as we move over to CDS.

“Our team are fully prepared for the new system, so we’d encourage businesses to make contact with us now in advance of the 30 September. We can guide you through the process ready for a seamless transition, meaning you can keep trading with no interruptions.”

Ahead of the closure of CHIEF on 31 March 2023, the platform will be wound down in two stages:

30 September 2022: Import declarations close on CHIEF

31 March 2023: Export declarations close on CHIEF / National Exports System (NES)

As an experienced customs agent Portico Customs Agency can help with any questions or assistance businesses may need with the move from CHIEF to CDS. If you need support, please contact their expert team by emailing enquiries@porticoshipping.com or calling 023 9289 0600, then option 4.

