https://analytics.google.
  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Portsmouth Area

Portsmouth news, reviews and local events in Portsmouth areas including Cosham, Drayton, Farlington, Copnor, North End, Fratton, Southsea, and communities in Portsmouth.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Island City Living Mobile App
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Portsmouth Map of Portsmouth

Get ready for big changes coming to customs declarations

Published: 2nd June 2022 11:13
From September 2022, HMRC’s CHIEF (Customs Handling of Import and Export Freight) platform will be wound down and replaced by the CDS (Customs Declaration Service). Portico’s experienced customs agency team are ready to help you with the migration.
 

CDS has been developed over several years, in consultation with the border industry. The ambition is to provide a more secure and stable platform that has the capacity to grow, taking account of the increase in declarations following the UK’s departure from the European Union.

It is also more streamlined than CHIEF, with additional features which will make imports and exports easier for UK businesses.

Portico have been working closely with HMRC to understand the changes and to ensure that their staff are trained ready for the move from CHIEF to CDS.

Daphne Comber, customs agency manager at Portico (pictured above) said: “We’ve already helped hundreds of businesses with the new UK-EU trade arrangements, and we’re ready to help them on the next stage of the journey as we move over to CDS.

“Our team are fully prepared for the new system, so we’d encourage businesses to make contact with us now in advance of the 30 September. We can guide you through the process ready for a seamless transition, meaning you can keep trading with no interruptions.”

Ahead of the closure of CHIEF on 31 March 2023, the platform will be wound down in two stages:

  • 30 September 2022: Import declarations close on CHIEF
  • 31 March 2023: Export declarations close on CHIEF / National Exports System (NES)

As an experienced customs agent Portico Customs Agency can help with any questions or assistance businesses may need with the move from CHIEF to CDS.  If you need support, please contact their expert team by emailing enquiries@porticoshipping.com or calling 023 9289 0600, then option 4.

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Portsmouth newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the PO6 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2022 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

PO6: Portsmouth Home | News | Community | Classifieds | Business Directory | Business Talk | The Jolly Sailor | Environment & Sustainablility | Police & Crime | Culture | Health and Wellbeing | Twin Cities | Charity News | Newsletters | Tales From the City | Sunday Supplement | Albert Road Directory | Student Voice | Shaping Portsmouth | Have Your Say | Photo Galleries | Council Elections 2022 | Quiz Corner | Competitions | Days Gone By | Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies