Business South to host 2022 Regenerate South Conference in Portsmouth

Published: 8th June 2022 11:49

Business South is holding its annual Regenerate South Conference on 16 June 2022 at the Lakeside North Harbour venue in Portsmouth.

The popular annual event – which is being held for the seventh time – brings together a host of investors, major developers, political representatives, and sector experts. The Regenerate South Conference draws together stakeholders and investors from around the region to champion innovation, share success stories, and drive investment. It follows the successful promotion of the Central South brand at MIPIM, the world’s largest property event. The business-led consortium drawn together by Business South under its Regenerate South Action Group, successfully launched the Central South branding on a global stage – and delegates will hear latest updates from the major event. The conference will build upon the success of previous events which have attracted more than 200 investors and developers, and Business South is working closely with both the public and private sector to attract even more stakeholders to this year’s event.

It will provide a fantastic opportunity for potential investors, developers, agents, and consultants to discuss the ambitions for the Central South region, ensuring it remains vibrant and competitive into the future.

Keynote speaker will be Mark Davy, Founder and CEO of Futurecity.

Other speakers include Mark Perry, Chief Executive of Vivid Homes, along with Alex Challoner, Board Director at Cavendish Advocacy, part of Built Environment Communications Group, which recently launched the Talking Central South website - talkingcentralsouth.com – to promote the region on the national and international stage.

Along with the guest speakers, there will be a ‘meet the site owners zone’ where developers can liaise with council representatives to discuss fresh opportunities in the Central South.

Tim Hancock, Chair of the Regenerate South Action Group, said: “Regenerate South brings together a host of regional experts and influencers under one roof, making it an opportunity not to be missed.

“We are one of the most significant and successful economic regions in Britain and we firmly believe there is a great deal to gain from businesses, Local Enterprise Partnerships, politicians, and investors working together to drive the area forward."



Leigh Sara-Timberlake, Group CEO of Business South, said: “Regenerate South is now an established event, and definitely the place to be for those who want to learn more about the Central South and contribute towards its continuing success story.”

The event at Lakeside Harbour North in Portsmouth on 16 June 2022 runs from 9am to 2pm. For more information about Regenerate South and to book places for the event visit:

www.businesssouth.org/16th-june-regenerate-south-annual-conference

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.