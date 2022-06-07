Over 900 students from across Hampshire attend inspiring careers event in Portsmouth.

EBP South returned to Portsmouth Guildhall on the 7th of June 2022 for their Get Inspired Portsmouth event. Over 900 students from across Hampshire attended the event which aims to inspire young people about the wide variety of career options available to them.

Charlotte Clarke, Education Outreach Coordinator at BAE Systems Maritime said “BAE Systems was delighted to support EBP South’s Get Inspired Portsmouth event at Portsmouth Guildhall. It was wonderful seeing young people really get stuck in with the activities on offer, whether that was dressing up to take photos in our photobooth or having a go at docking down a Destroyer. Portsmouth is lucky to have such a talented pool of young people and we look forward to working with them more at future education outreach events.”

Get Inspired events provide young people with a unique chance to engage with local businesses and take part in interactive activities which fuel their imagination and inspire them about working in different industries. 47 businesses attended the event, which was sponsored by Portsmouth City Council, BAE Systems Maritime, Solent LEP, The Guildhall Trust, and Southern Co-operative, and engaged with young people about working in different industries.

Lord Mayor of Portsmouth, Councillor Hugh Mason, said, “Going around this exhibition I think it is something which is vital for young people, to get a hands-on experience of various careers they can go into. This is so much better than my own experience, and I think it is very interesting to see people being interested in engineering. The more people that are interested in engineering in this city, with its great history of being at the forefront of marine engineering and of aero engineering, the better. This is what I want to see in this city.”

Admiral Lord Nelson School said Get Inspired Portsmouth was “a very well organised event. The employers were all so friendly and patient with the students and had thought about how to engage them in their activities.”

