Portsmouth’s ‘integral’ role in Solent Freeport status

Published: 10th June 2022 15:34

Featuring the first approved tax site in the Solent Freeport area at Dunsbury Park, Portsmouth is a key location to establishing full Freeport status, which was announced at today’s launch of the ‘Solent Summit’ in Southampton.

Cllr Gerald Vernon-Jackson, Leader of Portsmouth City Council said: “Portsmouth is integral to the launch of the Solent Freeport.

“Our business park Dunsbury has been granted approval as a tax site, which is the Solent Freeport’s first fully functioning, shovel ready tax zone. This means businesses can take advantage of the benefits straight away from our prime industrial and manufacturing location.

“With approval for a customs site at Portsmouth International Port to follow shortly, the city is ready-to-go providing opportunities for businesses looking to position themselves within a Freeport area.

“The Solent Freeport has a real opportunity to provide long term economic prosperity for both businesses and their employees, and Portsmouth is playing an essential role unlocking those opportunities.”

Establishing a freeport in the Solent is a key component of the Solent 2050 long-term economic strategy. It will unlock billions of pounds' worth of investment, create tens of thousands of new jobs and play a critical role in achieving national levelling up ambitions.

Mike Sellers, Portsmouth International Port’s director said: “As the UK’s best connected port, supported by our international cargo operation Portico, we are able to provide the facilities for a customs site, enabling businesses to benefit from opportunities to bring their goods to and from the UK.

“We’re near the city’s tax site at Dunsbury, and also linked to our neighbouring Freeport partners in the Solent region. This is a huge opportunity and we’re proud to play our part in establishing a Freeport.”

Brian Johnson, Chair of the Solent Freeport, said: “The Solent Freeport is a once-in-a-generation opportunity which will benefit not only our region but the whole of the UK. The Solent’s location makes it the UK’s most important gateway to European and global markets; and establishing a freeport here will accelerate the creation of high-quality employment space, with investment specifically targeted at state-of-the-art growth sectors and ground-breaking approaches to decarbonisation and green innovation."

Tristan Samuels, Portsmouth City Council's director of regeneration said: " From the creation of new jobs, high quality sustainable employment spaces to investment targeted at innovation in our industries, Portsmouth and the wider region will benefit from the halo effect created by Solent Freeport."

At the event, investors and businesses discovered more about the opportunities available through the freeport and meet the partners involved. More locally, people from across the Solent got the chance to understand the benefits it will bring to the region through innovation, job creation and investment opportunities.

For more information about the Solent Freeport visit The UK's Global Gateway - Solent Freeport

