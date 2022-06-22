Free event will help businesses explore the world of eXtended Reality

Published: 22nd June 2022 14:43

Businesses and organisations from across the region are invited to a free networking session with University of Portsmouth eXtended Reality (XR) experts in Gosport on Wednesday 29 June, to discover how they can benefit from new technologies.

The potential applications for XR technology, across all kinds of businesses and sectors, are vast: from training solutions, to bringing your brand to the Metaverse; immersive art, to new ways of promoting new products and services.

However, the fast-paced evolution of XR and its specialist nature has meant that few outside the industry have access to information about its potential, and to the technology itself.

The University of Portsmouth aims to rectify this through its newly-launched £7 million Centre for Creative and Immersive eXtended Reality (CCIXR), the UK’s first fully-integrated facility to support innovation in virtual, augmented and extended realities.

Through the eXRe (Enabling XR Enterprise) project, funded by the government’s UK Community Renewal Fund, CCIXR experts are giving organisations in the region free access to world-leading advice and technology through a series of events, workshops and 1-2-1 support.

Visitors to the free eXRe Networking Event at Explosion Museum of Naval Firepower, Gosport, from 18.00 to 20.00 on Wednesday 29 June, will be able to:



Find out about the different types of XR technology

Explore how XR could work for their organisation

Meet CCIXR experts

See demos of XR technology in action

Discover how their organisation can get involved with the eXRe Project and access free XR workshops and advice





CCIXR’s Business Director, Pippa Bostock, said: “The eXRe Project is helping hundreds of businesses and organisations, from all kinds of sectors, find out about the latest XR technology and its powerful potential.

“The possibilities really are endless and our networking events provide the perfect opportunity to learn more about XR, see demos, meet the team and explore how XR technology could work for you.”

To book your free place at the eXRe networking event, visit https://uni.port.ac.uk/eXRe29June.

For more information about the eXRe Project, visit https://uni.port.ac.uk/exre

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.