Bangladesh Foreign Minister visits Portsmouth

Published: 30th June 2022 15:18
Bangladesh’s Foreign Minister and High Commissioner to the UK was officially welcomed to Portsmouth this week during a visit to boost business, education and cultural links.
Photo credit Habibur Rahman 

The visit, organised by the Portsmouth Bangladesh Business Association (PBBA), builds on progress made during Portsmouth’s 2019 Trade Mission to Bangladesh, when Portsmouth became a “sister city” with Sylhet in eastern Bangladesh. Since then, the city and the University of Portsmouth have become established in the minds of key decision makers, institutions and organisations in Bangladesh.

Cllr Gerald Vernon-Jackson, Leader of Portsmouth City Council, said:

“Portsmouth’s Bangladeshi community makes a significant contribution to the local economy. Since the trade mission in 2019, with the support of the university and our business community, we have been able to develop our relationship. Bangladesh is an exciting country offering opportunity and endless potential for our city.”

The Foreign Minister, the Honourable Professor Dr A.K Abdul Momen, and his delegation met with local groups associated with the PBBA at Portsmouth International Port, toured Portsmouth Harbour by boat and gave a public talk about peace and foreign diplomacy at the university.  They attended an official welcome ceremony at Portsmouth Guildhall by the Lord Mayor of Portsmouth, with the raising of the Bangladesh flag and exchange of gifts.  In the evening the Spinnaker Tower was lit in red and green to show support for Sylhet, which is currently experiencing severe flooding.

Chris Chang, Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Global Engagement and Student Life) at the University of Portsmouth said:

“This visit offers the opportunity to continue to raise the profile of the University in Bangladesh to a level unmatched by any other UK institution. Since the trade visit in 2019, we have undertaken a number of activities, including opening offices in Dhaka and Sylhet and establishing strong working relationships with the PBBA and local Bangladeshi community, which has resulted in over 400 students from Bangladesh now studying at our university.

“The university and council are saddened to see the tragic situation in Sylhet and our thoughts are with everyone affected.”

 

