Portsmouth businesses could benefit from share of £30m energy fund

Published: 15th July 2022 14:35

Portsmouth could be set to benefit from an investment of £30m in renewable energy that could help businesses across the city improve their energy efficiency.

Councillors will review plans for up to £30m investment fund to be spent on renewable energy and energy efficiency projects.

Funding will be structured so the council generates income from projects over the long term, while everyone can benefit from reduced carbon emissions, energy expenditure and, depending on the schemes taken forward, potentially cleaner air.

The proposals build on the council's existing successes in energy investments which reduce emissions by 2,300 tonnes of carbon dioxide per year, and create annual savings of around £2 million, brought about through a range of improvements and investments, including the largest rooftop solar investment from any council in the country.

Cllr Kimberley Barrett, Cabinet Member for Climate Change and Environment, said: "The council has done a lot to tackle the climate crisis in recent years but we need to keep working to achieve as much as we can. This isn't just about improving council buildings, while that can make a big difference we want to go further and help other big organisations in the city make sure their sites are as energy efficient as possible.

"It will save businesses money on energy at a time when bills are rising and significantly benefit the environment. This is an issue that affects everyone, we need to make improvements wherever they can be made and I hope councillors will join me in supporting the proposals."

The potential projects highlighted include solar and batteries at Lakeside North Harbour, as well as a number of schools and other buildings in the city. Investment in renewable energy is just one part of the council's commitment to achieving net zero carbon emissions in the city by 2030.

A decision on the proposals will be made at Portsmouth City Council's full council meeting on Tuesday 19 July and anyone wanting to know more can see a paper on the proposals on the council website.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.