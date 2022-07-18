https://analytics.google.
  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Portsmouth Area

Portsmouth news, reviews and local events in Portsmouth areas including Cosham, Drayton, Farlington, Copnor, North End, Fratton, Southsea, and communities in Portsmouth.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Island City Living Mobile App
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Portsmouth Map of Portsmouth

Marketing Masters students provide insight for local businesses

Published: 18th July 2022 10:15
Marketing Masters students have worked with local businesses to provide important consumer research for their clients.

Their work was celebrated at the recent Insight Showcase, which was sponsored and judged by London-based international insight agency RDSi. 

80 Students worked with a number of local businesses from a variety of sectors: food companies Montezuma’s, Sport’s Barista, Bold Bean Co and The Tomato Stall; activewear brand X-Zony; the University Global Office; digital agency Fresh Relevance and Portsmouth news app Island City Living. 

Each client shared a business issue that needed solving, to which the student teams planned and executed the most effective consumer research methodologies. Findings and insights were shared with the clients via business-format presentations.

Peter Hopkinson, owner of Island City Living, said: “The research carried out by the students and resultant feedback was both thorough and insightful, providing our business with clear actions that will help us achieve our aim of growing our audience. Their attention to detail and success in more than meeting the brief was impressive.”

Dr Jo Pabari, Course Leader for BA (Hons) International Business, said: “Giving students opportunities to apply their knowledge in real world scenarios is a core element of Portsmouth Business School. Three students are in discussions with their clients about job offers post-graduation, which is a testament of the value of this initiative for all parties involved.”

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Portsmouth newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the PO6 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2022 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

PO6: Portsmouth Home | News | Community | Classifieds | Business Directory | Business Talk | The Jolly Sailor | Environment & Sustainablility | Police & Crime | Culture | Health and Wellbeing | Twin Cities | Charity News | Newsletters | Tales From the City | Sunday Supplement | Albert Road Directory | Student Voice | Shaping Portsmouth | Have Your Say | Photo Galleries | Council Elections 2022 | Quiz Corner | Competitions | Days Gone By | Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies