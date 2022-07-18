Marketing Masters students provide insight for local businesses

Published: 18th July 2022 10:15

Marketing Masters students have worked with local businesses to provide important consumer research for their clients.

Their work was celebrated at the recent Insight Showcase, which was sponsored and judged by London-based international insight agency RDSi.

80 Students worked with a number of local businesses from a variety of sectors: food companies Montezuma’s, Sport’s Barista, Bold Bean Co and The Tomato Stall; activewear brand X-Zony; the University Global Office; digital agency Fresh Relevance and Portsmouth news app Island City Living.

Each client shared a business issue that needed solving, to which the student teams planned and executed the most effective consumer research methodologies. Findings and insights were shared with the clients via business-format presentations.

Peter Hopkinson, owner of Island City Living, said: “The research carried out by the students and resultant feedback was both thorough and insightful, providing our business with clear actions that will help us achieve our aim of growing our audience. Their attention to detail and success in more than meeting the brief was impressive.”

Dr Jo Pabari, Course Leader for BA (Hons) International Business, said: “Giving students opportunities to apply their knowledge in real world scenarios is a core element of Portsmouth Business School. Three students are in discussions with their clients about job offers post-graduation, which is a testament of the value of this initiative for all parties involved.”

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.