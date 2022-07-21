First Solent Freeport tax site buildings break ground

Published: 21st July 2022 11:17

Construction is set to begin in early August on three new state-of-the-art units at Dunsbury Park - the first new facilities of this type to be built within the Solent Freeport. The new units will build on the success of Dunsbury Park as a prime southeast employment location with the added benefit to occupiers of freeport tax status.

The three units will total over 77,000 sq ft of industrial and manufacturing space and will be ready for businesses to move in from early 2023.

Occupiers can benefit from a generous package of Solent Freeport tax incentives which provide business rates relief for five years, 100 per cent capital allowance on plant and machinery, no stamp duty tax on leases and relief from employers National Insurance for three years.

The three new units at the Portsmouth City Council-owned site will target the highest environmental standards with a BREEAM Excellent rating - only achieved on around 10 per cent of new development in the UK. Sustainable energy use is at the forefront of design across the campus and the new units will be fitted with PV panels and EV charging points.

Councillor Steve Pitt, Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure and Economic Development at Portsmouth City Council, said: "Dunsbury Park presents a fantastic opportunity for businesses to take dual advantage of state-of-the-art industrial space and being part of the Solent Freeport cluster. This is the Solent Freeport’s first fully-functioning, construction-ready tax zone and these new units will unlock freeport opportunities for more businesses. Dunsbury Park is a vital asset for the area, generating millions of pounds of income for council services, creating thousands of local jobs and helping to provide long-term economic prosperity for businesses and their employees as part of the Solent Freeport."

Councillor Narinder Bains, Deputy Leader at Havant Borough Council comments: “Dunsbury Park represents a major priority employment site within Havant; we are working collaboratively with Portsmouth City Council in bringing forward the benefits of the Freeport which include employment opportunities and enhancing skills for Havant residents. The prospect of a further three new units is fantastic news.”

The 100-acre business park is already home to the global headquarters of outdoor lifestyle clothing brand Fat Face, international manufacturer of biopharmaceuticals BioPure, logistics giant DPD and Volkswagen specialists Breeze Motor Group. Alongside the three new units the site can offer build to suit units from 20,000 to 200,000 sq ft.

To find out more go to www.dunsburypark.co.uk.

