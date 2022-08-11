New haulage service at Portico gets cargoing

Published: 11th August 2022 10:33

International cargo operator Portico is now able to manage goods from ship to shore and throughout the UK's road network, thanks to the launch of its brand new haulage service. A fleet of eight HGVs, complete with a wide range of trailers, are ready to transport containers, break bulk and project cargo from any port to destinations across the country.

Mark Searle, Portico's transport manager said: "We know customers are looking for an efficient and direct way to get their goods off ships, on the road and to their destination, so as an international cargo operator it makes sense that with our expertise in the logistics and freight industry we're able to provide this haulage service.

"Keeping supermarket shelves stocked, warehouses full and developments on track is critical to the UK economy, so we can play our role by keeping goods moving around the country.

"All our vehicles meet Euro 6 emissions standards, which means they're compatible with driving in ultra low emission and clean air zones."

The vehicles are equipped with live tracking data and electronic proof of delivery systems , keeping customers updated on their journey.

Portsmouth International Port, Portico is responsible for managing global goods, and shortsea services, which means they are specialists in freight forwarding and customs clearance to make sure sure goods are delivered safely and securely, without delay.

For more information about how Portico can help you get your goods on time and on budget, contact transport manager Mark Searle or commercial account manager Matt Green on 023 9289 0600 or transport@porticoshipping.com.

www.porticoshipping.com

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.