Public Auction Reaps Many Rewards

Published: 10th September 2022 12:58

It’s a win-win for buyers and sellers when choosing the traditional method of Auction but what’s it really all about?

With the housing market in the media spotlight, home buyers have faced numerous obstacles in their quest to find the perfect home. There’s been a myriad of challenges for Estate Agents in a post pandemic economy - slowing of the market, record house prices and inflation to name a few. The ongoing unpredictability has seen an upturn in selling property by the Auction method due to its convenience, often with fantastic results. So why are people choosing this option over conventional sale?

Public Auction is very distinct from the recently introduced ‘modern method of auction’ as it sees an immediate and binding settlement at the fall of the auctioneer’s hammer (or sale of the property at Nesbits office). There is a payment of a 10% non-returnable deposit and the sale completed 28 days later.

The costs to the buyer are a fraction of those compared to the ‘modern method’ with both parties benefitting. Nesbits’ buyer’s premium is £540.00 incl. VAT, compared to the £1000s required by agents in the modern method. Purchasers make savings that are very likely to be reflected in their bidding. Most importantly, sellers maintain total control over the entire process which often results in a settlement far quicker than the time associated with selling a property conventionally.

Public Auction reaps many rewards, its principal asset being the ability to bring about results far quicker than the often drawn-out and frustrating process of conventional sale. Whether a property be problematic, thus with a limited market, or expected to attract widespread interest, the Auction route will maximise enquiries and offers, ensuring the best possible outcome.

Whilst Covid caused a postponement of Room Auctions, Nesbits have adapted the Auction method and have listened to buyers unhappy with online Auctions.

Recent Success Stories

Burlington Road, North End – Sold in 16 days A terraced property available on 15th Feb. Contracts exchanged 3rd March. Auction guide: £165-175,000. Sold for: £231,000

Twyford Avenue, North End – Sold in 14 days and for £81k above guide price A terraced property available on 7th March. Contracts exchanged 21st March. Auction guide: £150-160,000. Sold for: £231,000.

Lougars Gym, Hellyer Road, Southsea – Sold in 15 days The well-known and popular community gym came to market on the 9th March. Contracts exchanged 24th March. The property sold for the Auction guide of £250,000.

Granada Road, Southsea – Sold 70k above guide price11 Bedroom Semi-Detached property available 27th May. Contracts exchanged 21st July. Auction guide: £850,000+ Sold for: £920,000.

Nesbits have been selling property by Public Auction for over 70 years with instructions received from private individuals, landlords, executors, and solicitors. Over the years a diverse range of property has gone under the hammer including garages, blocks of flats, a boathouse, and commercial premises.

Nesbits are the ‘Go-To Firm’ for selling property by Public Auction and are dedicated to getting the best possible price for their clients.

Visit the website today and browse the latest properties: https://www.nesbits.co.uk/

