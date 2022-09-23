It's full steam ahead as Portsmouth's port opens to the community

Published: 23rd September 2022 08:41

On Saturday 15 October from 10am-4pm, Portsmouth International Port will be opening up its doors for a community open day, in celebration of Maritime UK Week.

The local community, staff and their families are invited to enjoy a day of exhibitions from port partners, interactive stands and behind-the-scenes access to port operations.

Open from 10am – 4pm on Saturday 15 October, the open day will showcase:

What the maritime industry does for Portsmouth

Maritime skills, jobs and future roles

Protecting the maritime and port environment

Portsmouth International Port, along with Brittany Ferries, Condor Ferries and neighbouring cargo terminal Portico, became a lifeline operation during the pandemic. They helped keep Great Britain supplied with food, energy and medicine, with port staff recognised as keyworkers for their service.

The port want to celebrate the dedication of their staff and those of the port's partners, and create awareness of the huge variety of jobs that are available within the maritime sector.

Portsmouth is also major UK port, with links stretching as far north as the fisheries in the Scottish Highlands heading to the continent, critical freight to the Channel Islands and tropical fruit from South America and the Caribbean.

Millions of passengers of travel to France and Spain, alongside a thriving cruise industry that is expected to welcome over 100,000 travellers in the next few years.

Portico will be bringing a wide range of their impressive cargo handling equipment over to the port for interactive demonstrations, and the port's biggest customer, Brittany Ferries, will be on-hand to talk about their innovative new LNG and hybrid ships that will be serving the city in the coming years.

There will also be panel discussions, stands from the port's partners, a range of interesting vessels alongside and also activities for the kids. Refreshments will be available from the port's cafe, Ceanos.

The open day is part of Maritime UK Week 2022, which will shine a spotlight on the latest developments in the maritime sector and engage people across the UK with the world of maritime.

Responsible for enabling 95% of the UK’s global trade, maritime touches every part of our lives. As we move toward a greener industry, the sector is investing and growing all around the UK and needs talented people to join us. Held between Monday 10 October and Sunday 16 October, people around the country are invited to explore the world of maritime through a series of careers fairs and open days.

Mike Sellers, port director at Portsmouth International Port said:

"As we are owned by the people of Portsmouth, I think it's vital for us to reach out to the local community and invite them in. I know that our staff are excited to show them, along with their families, the work that we do here at the port.

"Along with our partners we hope to inspire people to think about a career in maritime, as our ambitious plans for growth and investment in green initiatives means we hope to facilitate many more well-paid jobs in the sector for people in the region."

Leader of Portsmouth City Council, Cllr Gerald Vernon-Jackson added:

"As an island city and nation, shipping and ports are vital to the UK's economy. Portsmouth International Port is unique in that it is owned by the city, contributing £9.8million to the council’s budget every year.

"I'm delighted that the port is giving the people of the city an opportunity to see the vital work they are doing in helping to boost the city's economy and showcase their impressive blueprint to reach net-zero by 2030, and become zero-emission by 2050".

Visitors are asked to reserve their place by visiting Eventbrite, and booking a free ticket to attend the event here.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.