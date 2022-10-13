The Shaping Portsmouth Conference 2023 launches to Transform Portsmouth Together

Published: 13th October 2022 14:49

Shaping Portsmouth will be holding their annual conference at Portsmouth Guildhall on Friday 27th January 2023.

The 2023 Shaping Portsmouth Conference carries the theme of their vision: Transforming Portsmouth Together, and the event will include a variety of speakers and updates from across the city. The central focus will be on the past, present, and future of what is happening to transform our city, how you can play a part, and what Shaping Portsmouth are doing to support their vision.

Speaking at the event will be Andrew Cullen, CEO of Portsmouth Football Club, Police Superintendent Claire Jenkins of Hampshire Constabulary, and Hannah Prowse, CEO of The Portsmouth Naval Base Property Trust, who will be talking about the regeneration plans for Portsmouth Historic Dockyard.

Leader of Portsmouth City Council Cllr Gerald Vernon-Jackson will also be back for a council update and a Q&A.

Between speakers, Shaping Portsmouth CEO Stef Nienaltowski will be taking to the stage to lead sessions focussing on the organisation’s three core pillars: Business, Education, and Community.

The ever-popular Networking time and exhibition will also be returning, as will the Shaping Portsmouth Awards. This year the awards will include the Inspire Portsmouth award, a special award presented on behalf of Imagine Portsmouth, and the second presentation of the Armed Forces Covenant award.

Head of Events at Shaping Portsmouth, Stuart Brown, said "With such an exciting line-up, it's great to be bringing our annual conference back to the Guildhall. We've seen the Conference grow year on year, and become a staple of the City's events calendar."

CEO Stef Nienaltowski adds "I am looking forward to sharing with you the significant achievements we have made with our Partners, Volunteers, and my brilliant staff. I know you will get a great deal out of the morning and please do make it a date not to be missed."

Tickets to attend the Conference, in person or via live-stream, are on sale now along with opportunities to book a stall at the exhibition and to sponsor parts of the event. Nominations are open for the Shaping Portsmouth Awards until Wednesday 30th November.

Find out more at https://shapingportsmouth.co.uk/conference.

