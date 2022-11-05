Innovation Connect Eagle Lab launch

Published: 5th November 2022 11:37

The new Portsmouth Eagle Lab at Innovation Connect will launch this month.

The Portsmouth Eagle Lab is a partnership between the University of Portsmouth and Barclays to support businesses on the south coast to innovate, grow and develop. It will provide an extensive package of support for over 70 businesses already based within Innovation Connect, plus the wider business community.

The University has been supporting businesses with innovation centres since 2014, offering office, co-working space and University expertise, which has since expanded into four centres within the city under the brand name Innovation Connect.

Barclays Eagle Labs is one of the largest co-working and incubator networks for start-ups and scale-ups in the UK, supporting 30 business ecosystems throughout the country. The Labs are spaces to help entrepreneurs and ambitious businesses collaborate, innovate and grow - effectively skills factories for the UK and have supported over 6,000 businesses to date.

Businesses in the Portsmouth Eagle Lab will be supported by an onsite ecosystem manager who will provide access to the mentoring opportunities with business experts, create connections with like-minded founders and share opportunities to help start-up and scale-up businesses alike achieve their ambitions. This includes workshops and events, sector specific meet-ups and seminars and digital learning materials and networks.

The launch event takes place on 9 November at 5pm in the University’s Portland Building. During the evening, guests will hear from some of the entrepreneurs in residence as well as meeting other businesses already calling Innovation Connect Eagle Labs home. Speakers include Rebecca Leppard, Founder of Upgrading Women; Blake Powell, Founder and Entrepreneur; and David Thomson, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Suada.

Reserve your place for free at https://www.port.ac.uk/news-events-and-blogs/events/innovation-connect-eagle-lab-launch

