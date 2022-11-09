Need some space? Let Portico relieve the pressure

Published: 9th November 2022 15:15

Portico have begun building their new warehouse, which will more than double the space available for general cargo to 50,000 square feet at their Portsmouth terminal.

Located within Portsmouth International Port with direct access to the national motorway network, Portico have long been the first choice for customers looking for an efficient and cost-effective warehousing service.

Due to high demand for warehousing space in the area, they have started construction of a new purpose built general cargo warehouse, which will more than double the space available to 50,000 square feet. This facility will be ready from spring 2023.

If you need them to move your goods on for you, their in-house freight forwarding and transport services can take care of all the arrangements.

A 3D render of the completed warehouse facility

Managing director at Portico, Steve Williams MBE said: "We know that there is huge demand right now for warehouse space in the south-east, so we're delighted that we have started work on this new facility.

"It takes five minutes to get from the UK's motorway network to the heart of our terminal, meaning that we're the perfect choice for anyone looking to move goods quickly. We've also got a whole range of add-on services available meaning we can offer the the full logistics solution for your business."

Portico currently have 20,000 square feet of ambient warehousing available on-site right now, perfect for any non-temperature controlled cargo.

Their experts know what can and can’t be stored together, and they are accredited with ISO9001. This means you can be confident that your goods are in safe hands.

The terminal also has temperature controlled warehousing capacity of around 11,000 pallets.

Warehouses storing goods such as fresh produce need to be rigorously monitored. From their decades of experience in the industry they know that variations in humidity and temperature may have disastrous consequences.

They can set their warehouses at temperatures ranging from 1°C to 20°C, and have the ability to store a variety of fresh produce at varying degrees, at the same time.

If you want to take advantage of their great facilities and location, get in touch by calling 023 9289 0600 or emailing commercial.enquiries@porticoshipping.com, and their commercial team will be ready to give you a quote.

