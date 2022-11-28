Local businesses join City MP to meet Keir Starmer in Westminster as he pledges £5k SME tax cut

Published: 28th November 2022 15:52

Stephen Morgan MP was joined by local businesses at a reception hosted by Keir Starmer last night in Westminster, when he announced Labour’s plans to cut taxes by up to £5,000 for small businesses.

The Portsmouth MP was accompanied by local organisations ‘Little Kanga’, ‘Urbond’ and ‘Work better innovations’, where they met with Labour Leader Keir Starmer to discuss local issues and Labour’s plan for business.

This event gathered politicians and businesses from across the UK as part of Labour’s ambition to work in partnership with business to deliver growth and tackle the biggest challenges facing this country.

Under Labour’s plans a typical small factory or workshop would save £2,700, a pub would be £2,600 better off and the average café or restaurant would also save £2,700.

Labour’s long-term plan would see Business Rates scrapped and replaced with a system that would be fairer for the small high street businesses built on bricks than the global tech giants built on clicks.

Small and medium-sized businesses in Portsmouth have been hit with rising costs as a result of this Government’s lack of grip on the cost of living crisis. Keir Starmer today assured businesses that under a Labour Government, these same businesses with have the security to invest, prosper and grow.

The Member of Parliament for Portsmouth South, Stephen Morgan, said:

“It was an honour to invite some of our city’s local businesses and organisations to the heart of decision-making in the Houses of Parliament today to meet with a Labour Leader who takes the decisions needed daily to help our local businesses grow.

“For too long Portsmouth has been affected by this Tory government’s failure to get a grip – whether it’s attracting the necessary investment, prioritising workers, or vitally growing our economy.

“Small businesses are our backbone, and I’m proud to be working in partnership to make this country a leading place to work and do business.

“Portsmouth needs a fresh start under Labour.”

Keir Starmer MP, Leader of the Labour Party, said:

“Small businesses are vital to the local economy, creating jobs and generating growth across the UK. For this country to reach its full potential and become a truly prosperous place to work and invest, we need a strong network of thriving small businesses.

“Whether it is supporting your local café, or shopping at your local family-run boutique - our highstreets hold special value to us all, and we must continue to recognise the massive contribution of small business for the months and years to come.

“Today in Parliament, it was my pleasure to meet businesses from Portsmouth today to recognise the part they play in growing our local economy. Under my leadership, the Labour party will continue to stand by small businesses, and we will partner with business to create the fairer, greener future this country deserves.”

