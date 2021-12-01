Portsmouth City Council announce new Resilience Grant to support business impacted by Covid-19

Published: 1st December 2021 16:18

Portsmouth City Council have announced today a new ARG Business Resilience Grant to help businesses that have continued to be severely impacted by the COVID-19 crisis. This additional grant is to help drive businesses forward, build business resilience, long term recovery and lay the foundations for future growth.

Eligible businesses can apply for grants of between £1,000 and £10,000 to fund business activities such as:

• Cost & expenditure occurred in changing, modifying equipment, adapting

production lines

• Purchase of equipment to diversify

• Improvements to shopfronts or market stalls or trading units

• Improvements to internal business premises

• Equipment to aid working from home

• Moving to first commercial property / larger property

• Specific professional consultancy support such as patent, marketing

• Professional and business representative body membership fees e.g. FSB or Chamber

• Workplace health & wellbeing programme / workplace risk assessments

• Website development / enhancement

• Training and employee development

• Specific training to assist with importing & exporting activities

Applications are open to independent businesses in the hospitality, retail, travel, culture and events sectors.

Cllr Ben Dowling, Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure and Economic Development at Portsmouth City Council, said:

"If a business in Portsmouth has continued to feel the impact from the pandemic, we want them to act now and to apply for this one-off grant before the deadline in January.

"The ARG Business Resilience Grant is a one-off grant. It remains critical that we build business resilience, safeguard jobs and assist growth for our long-term economy to thrive."

Applications must be submitted by 31 January 2022. The funding is limited so applications will be administered on a first come first served basis.

APPLY HERE

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.