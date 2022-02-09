Looking for a challenge this year? Why not take part in The Elizabeth Foundation’s 2022 swimathon?
Looking for a challenge this year? Why not take part in The Elizabeth Foundation’s 2022 swimathon and support their work teaching children with all degrees of hearing loss to learn to listen and talk.
Decide your distance and ask your friends and family to sponsor you. Take part either in your local pool or with the Foundation on Saturday 26th March 2022 from 4 – 7pm at the Oasis Wellness Centre in Cosham. Contact their fundraising team to find out more and register for your place on: fundraising@elizabeth-foundation.org / 02392 372735
