Walk for your local Hospital, and support a department close to your heart

Published: 1st March 2022 17:26

Portsmouth Hospitals Charity is calling on the local community to raise funds for a ward or department of their choice at Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust by taking part in their Walk for Wards event this spring.

The event, which is taking place from 9.30am on Sunday 8th May, consists of a 2.6k, 5k or 10k walk at Staunton Country Park, Havant.

“We’re delighted to be able to bring back our popular Walk for Wards event again after a two-year absence.” Commented Kate Sandys, Head of Portsmouth Hospitals Charity.

“We are hoping that residents in the local community show their support and join us on Sunday 8th May to raise funds for their local hospital.”

Registration starts at £5 per person and the charity asks that you raise a minimum of £30 sponsorship to support all areas across the hospital, or you can specify a department. The event is free for children under 5 and dogs on leads are welcome too.

Charlotte Cobb from Waterlooville has previously taken part in Walk for Wards to raise funds for the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at Queen Alexandra Hospital, she said:

“We previously took part in Walk for Wards to raise funds for NICU as they were looking after our very premature little girl. On 11th September 2017, I went into Queen Alexandra Hospital as my waters had gone at 24 weeks and 5 days. Ava was born by emergency C-section, weighing only 621 grams.

“We spent four months in NICU and finally brought Ava home in January 2018 but unfortunately we lost her a few months later due to her lung condition not healing and developing any further. We were, and still are, heartbroken but NICU kept us going in our darkest moments and ensured Ava was cared for and loved. Even after Ava’s passing, we went ahead with the Walk for Wards event and raised over £3,000 with the support of family and friends. The staff on the unit became part of our family and we will forever be grateful to them.”

Charlotte will be joining in the Walk for Wards again for 2022. If you would like to join her, sign up for Walk for Wards 2022 today at - https://www.porthosp.nhs.uk/charity/events/walk-for-wards-2022.htm

