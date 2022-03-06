Food Charity Urgently Seeking Volunteers for New Community Project

Published: 6th March 2022 12:15

FoodCycle, the charity that aims to make food poverty, loneliness and food waste a thing of the past for every community, is in urgent need of volunteers as it reopens its Project in Portsmouth. Returning on 30th March at The John Pounds Centre, the weekly free meal will provide great food and conversation every Wednesday at 6pm for anyone who wants to come along.

FoodCycle’s Head of Programmes, Karen Hamilton says: ”We are thrilled to be finally reopening FoodCycle Portsmouth after a long break due to the pandemic. As the cost-of-living rises, our service is more vital than ever and we look forward to providing a welcoming space and a nutritious, three-course meal to anyone in the community who needs it, no questions asked.”

FoodCycle Needs You

FoodCycle Portsmouth is looking to recruit new volunteers and Project Leaders. Flexible volunteer roles without a minimum time commitment are open to anyone and include food collection, surplus food coordinators, cooking, hosting and running Projects.

Serving up free weekly community meals using food that would otherwise have gone to waste, FoodCycle is a vital service relies on its volunteers to provide nutritious food and conversation across the UK.

When asked what motivates them to show up, 95% of FoodCycle volunteers want to help reduce food poverty; other reasons included wanting to help strengthen their local community (82%), passionate about saving food from going to waste (88%), wanting to help tackle loneliness (78%), and to meet new people (69%).

Deb James, a long-term FoodCycle Volunteer says; "I would recommend being a FoodCycle volunteer to anyone who is interested in cooking good, healthy food, reducing food waste, or just getting involved in the community. It's really rewarding in lots of ways, whether you're cooking, hosting, or delivering the food supplies. You get to learn new skills and have great connections with people from all walks of life."

FoodCycle’s free community meals are open to all, and guests range from low-income families, people affected by homelessness and those who cannot afford to buy food. No questions asked, you can just turn up and take a seat.

Without volunteers, Foodcycle cannot provide a vital service to the community who have come to rely on the chance to sit down to a free, three-course meal every week.

Opening on 30th March 2022, FoodCycle Portsmouth will take place every Wednesday from 6pm at The John Pounds Centre, 23 Queen Street, Portsmouth, PO1 3HN

To sign up as a volunteer or for more information on FoodCycle visit http://www.foodcycle.org.uk/ or email portsmouth@foodcycle.org.uk

