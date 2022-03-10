Take on a new challenge and support our amazing featured charity The Elizabeth Foundation

Published: 10th March 2022 15:33

“Life is an exciting business, and most exciting when it is lived for others.” Helen Keller

Adventurers and enthusiasts are being invited to take on a new challenge in aid of The Elizabeth Foundation this year; the charity is the largest preschool provider of specialist education and welfare services for young deaf children in the UK.

Offering a range of face-to-face classes and tailored speech and language therapy from their Family Centre in Hampshire, alongside a national, online learning programme, The Elizabeth Foundation supports families with young deaf children wherever they live and whatever their personal circumstances. For deaf children and their families, the early diagnosis of hearing loss is crucial. Having access to the appropriate hearing technology and specialist early intervention makes a significant difference, helping deaf children to learn to listen and talk, equipping them with the skills to be included in the wider community and to grow up to be confident, articulate and independent learners.

The Elizabateh Foundation CEO Julie, and her partner Pete,

following their Edinburgh 7 Summits Challenge

As a charity, The Elizabeth Foundation receives no statutory funding from the government and therefore seek to secure the majority of their income from voluntary sources including income from sponsored challenges, community events, grants, corporate and individual donations and legacies.

With demand for services increasing and income still being impacted by the knock-on effect of the pandemic, the charity is looking for keen adventurers willing to take on a sponsored challenge this year, whether as an individual or team . Deputy CEO, Karen Vaughan BEM (seen here abseiling down the Spinnaker Tower!) said,

“More than ever we are hearing that after being isolated by the pandemic, people are now feeling more confident to get out and about and are ready to take on something exciting, as well as to help a great cause. We want to encourage our local community to “do something different for deafness” by signing up for one of the exciting sponsored outdoor events & challenges listed on our website, including the Three Peaks Challenge, Skydiving & Snowden at Night, or even to come up with their own challenge, whether a swim, a walk, a cycle ride, bowling marathon, judo match, even a hot dog eating competition - we believe there is something for everyone.

By helping to raise much needed income for The Elizabeth Foundation whilst also having fun, our community can directly support young children with hearing loss, including children with Downs syndrome and complex needs……and get a medal too!”

Mark Chambers and Eden Rainbow Cooper from Orbital Resourcing Ltd are signing up for the Spinnaker Abseil this year and told us, “We are so proud to be supporting children with hearing loss and hope that others will be encouraged to take on a challenge in aid of The Elizabeth Foundation so that we can all make a difference together”. The charity has also heard from a 70-year old gentleman, who will be running the Great South Run for them, showing that everyone can get involved.

For anyone interested in taking part in a charity challenge or wanting to find out more about how they can help support the work of the charity, please contact the Fundraising Team at The Elizabeth Foundation on 02392 372735 or by email to fundraising@elizabeth-foundation.org

Any business that signs up a team to a charity challenge will receive a free sponsored story, which will feature on the AaboutMyArea website and across the Island City Living social media pages. Quote 'AboutMyArea' when you sign up.

www.elizabeth-foundation.org 02392 372735 Registered charity No: 293835

