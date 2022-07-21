Heatwave misery for vulnerable people in Portsmouth

Published: 21st July 2022 11:22

People with learning disabilities in Portsmouth are facing up to an hour a day in a boiling minibus, with its cooling unit failing.

During a heatwave, and with weeks of sunny weather still to come, the situation has become urgent enough for the charity that owns the minibus to issue a plea for help.

Minstead Trust supports more than 220 people in Portsmouth and beyond, including at a day opportunities centre on Warren Avenue. The minibus takes people to and from this centre every weekday.

The Trust is appealing for £2,000 of donations to purchase an air conditioning unit. A supporter has pledge to double every donation up to a total of £1,750.

This air-con unit will end the days of people feeling faint and overheating in the minibus, helping vulnerable people in Portsmouth to live happier, healthier lives.

To donate to the appeal and see your donation doubled go to www.minsteadtrust.org.uk/aircon

