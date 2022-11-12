Portsmouth Hospitals Charity is calling upon the local community to help spread joy around Queen Alexandra Hospital this Christmas

Published: 12th November 2022 15:15

A festive appeal has been launched to raise money to provide a present for every patient at Queen Alexandra (QA) Hospital on Christmas Day.

Portsmouth Hospitals Charity’s Patient Presents Appeal is aiming to raise in excess of £5,000 as that would guarantee every patient opens a gift on Christmas day.

For many, Christmas is a time of celebration; however, for patients at QA Hospital in Cosham, it can be a lonely time, spent away from family and friends.

QA Hospital continues to provide care to patients over the festive period, and on average sees around 1,200 people on Christmas day, both as inpatients and emergency attendances. Despite spending time away from their own families, staff at Portsmouth Hospitals work to make Christmas as much of a positive experience for their patients as possible, but they can only do so much.

Last year, Rosie Chilvers, staff nurse at QA Hospital, unexpectedly spent Christmas day in hospital with her 10-day-old son, Harry.

Rosie said: “I was trying to avoid being in on Christmas as being a nurse in the Trust it was going to be my first ever guaranteed Christmas off. But we got admitted Christmas eve for IV antibiotics to treat a urine infection. We stayed in for three days and then came home with oral medicine.

“Although it wasn’t exactly the Christmas we had planned for Harry and our family by being in hospital, it was made much more bearable by waking up on Christmas morning to see the incredibly thoughtful gift from the Portsmouth Hospitals Patient Presents Appeal.”

The charity hopes to bring the same Christmas joy to patients this year, but they rely on generous donations from the local community.

Penny Emerit, chief executive of Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust, added: “We’re incredibly grateful to the members of our local community who have previously supported the Portsmouth Hospitals Charity’s Patient Presents Appeal. We’ve seen the positive impact these gifts have on our patients spending Christmas in hospital and we thank you for that.

“While we are unable to accept physical gifts, we please ask that you give what you can, to support those spending Christmas in hospital this year.”

Any amount raised over the targeted amount will go towards providing staff with wellbeing ‘boosts’.

The ‘boosts’ will help lift morale in the teams and make staff feel appreciated during their long shifts over the Festive season. The hospital never closes regardless of the day, and staff will continue to work and provide the highest quality of care to patients.

To donate to the appeal, please visit - https://portsmouthhospitalscharity.enthuse.com/PatientPresents#!/

