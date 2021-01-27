https://analytics.google.
Wightlink supports Solent Mind by donating left-behind money

Published: 27th January 2021 11:26
Money accidentally left by passengers on board Wightlink’s ferries will help the charity Solent Mind support people with mental health issues across Hampshire and the Isle of Wight. 

  

At the end of each year, Wightlink donates unclaimed money to charity. It is typically loose change left by passengers in the last 12 months on board ferries or at terminals. 

  

This year, with mental health issues becoming significant during the COVID-19 pandemic, the ferry company will donate the money, which it has topped up to a round £1,000, to Solent Mind. The leading Hampshire mental health charity provides advice and support to empower anyone experiencing a mental health problem and campaigns to improve services and raise awareness. 

  

Keith Greenfield, Wightlink Chief Executive says: “Throughout the year, any cash that has been left at our ports and on board our ships is safely banked by our colleagues, in case it is claimed. 

   

“At the end of the year we donate any unclaimed money to a worthwhile cause.  We ask our colleagues to suggest which charities they think should benefit from this money and this year Solent Mind came out on top. 

  

“We are delighted to help them out particularly during the pandemic when mental health issues are really coming to the fore.” 

  

Joanne Silsbury, Corporate Liaison Officer from Solent Mind, adds: “This is a very welcome and unexpected boost for us, and it comes at a really important time. Generous donations such as this will help us to be there for those feeling anxious, low, worried or isolated during this winter lockdown. Our thanks go out to the thoughtful colleagues at Wightlink.”   

 

