Reign Gaming by Novatech Ltd secure a thrilling victory at esports Charity Tournament

Published: 2nd February 2021 14:59

Last week, Portsmouth based technology firm Novatech Ltd took part in the January 2021 Call of Duty Esports Tournament in the name of raising money for their chosen charity, Solent Mind.

The tournament saw Novatech competing against a variety of teams from around the country, from Portsmouth to Inverness and everywhere in between, and from a whole host of different businesses and sectors. The Novatech Reign Gaming team reached the Prestige final and secured a thrilling victory against the top video game developer, Rockstar North.

Over the course of the weekend, the teams raised a grand total of £3319 which was split between 7 different charities.

Novatech expressed their enthusiasm to help raise money for Solent Mind, citing the impact of isolation during national lockdowns, which has negatively affecetd the mental well-being of may people. Their hardwork and determination was rewarded with several wins, leading them into the final round where they successfully beat Rockstar North, securing the £100 prize for their chosen charity.

The donation of the £100 prize money will enable Solent Mind to provide 6 x 1 hour Peer Support Group sessions, helping people to connect and share their experiences with mental health. In addition, the Novatech team did their own fundraising for the event, which means they have a grand total of £250 to give to the charity.

Patrick O’Neill, Captain of the Reign Gaming team commented,

“The tournament was really enjoyable for everyone who took part. We are a relatively new team, so it was a fantastic experience and certainly something we would like to take part in again! Raising money for our chosen charity Solent Mind, while doing something we love, is a great feeling. Thank you to Business Fives for organising the event, we look forward to working with you again in the future!”

