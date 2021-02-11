Portsmouth based technology firm partners with College to raise money for NHS charities

Published: 11th February 2021 10:50

Novatech Ltd. has been providing hardware and support to Schools, Colleges & Universities of all sizes for over 30 years. A specialist provider of Gaming PCs, Workstations and Servers, they recently worked closely with St. Vincent College in Gosport to provide gaming peripherals for a charity esports tournament. Novatech’s contributions included 6 Aorus H5 Headsets and 4 ASUS ROG Strix Impact II Gaming Mice.

The St. Vincent Sharks esports society has two teams; one for the SEN learners and one for sixth form students.

The team of SEN students at St. Vincent College were tasked with hosting an event, which they elected to do via YouTube and Twitch. This led them to combine their passion for esports and Rocket League with their coursework. They also selected a charity to raise money for in the form of online donations through JustGiving. The students chose to raise money for a number of NHS charities, totalling £579!

The students thoroughly enjoyed learning new skills throughout the tournament, something that the college hopes future students will be able to achieve through the level 3 BTEC in esports that St. Vincent College are now offering for the coming academic year.

Martin Birch-Foster, Coach of St. Vincent Sharks commented on the tournament and the future of esports, saying “The competition managed to raise £579 in total, showcasing the power of esports and the gaming industry. Whilst traditional sports have been impacted throughout the pandemic, esports has flourished and provided a lot of employment opportunities. The event would not have been a success without the support of teams from colleges up and down the country, as well as Novatech, who since our esports team was established, have supported our students throughout.”

The partnership between Novatech and the local college started around a year ago when the college reached out to the technology provider on Twitter.

Jerry Hughes, Digital Marketing Executive at Novatech, told us: “It's great to partner with local schools and colleges. We are hoping to continue our partnership with The St. Vincent Sharks in the future, and may even look to set up an esports tournament between them and our very own Reign team!”

