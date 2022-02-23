Staff at Port Solent store initiate £1,000 donation to Hampshire Search and Rescue Dogs!

Published: 23rd February 2022 12:43

The Pavers Foundation has donated £1,000 to Hampshire Search and Rescue Dogs following a grant application made by Allison Roberts, Customer Advisor at Pavers, Port Solent. Allison applied for the fundraising to help the charity who carry out essential work rescuing high risk, vulnerable and missing people in the area, using highly trained search dogs.

Allison was invited along to a training session for the charity when she presented the donation which she said; “was a real eye opener into the amount of time the team commit and how skilled they all are”.

Speaking further about the donation Allison thanked the Pavers Foundation for supporting this cause which is so close to her heart saying: “Hampshire Search and Rescue Dogs are a much deserving charity and an outstanding team of highly skilled dedicated volunteers providing vital support to the emergency services 24hrs a day helping find and assist missing vulnerable people within our community. Thanks for allowing me to be able to help such a fantastic charity”.

Bug Wrightson, Chair of Hampshire Search and Rescue Dogs thanked the Foundation for the donation: “We are absolutely delighted to have been awarded a grant from the Pavers Foundation. This generous donation of £1000 will help to keep us operational and saving lives. We thank the Pavers Foundation and all the employees who support our vital, voluntary work in our community”.

The Pavers Foundation donates to local causes and charities across the UK and beyond, supporting those nominated by their 1500 colleagues, as well as 1 major national charity per year and charities nominated by the Paver family. The Foundation is excited to embark on another year filled with charitable giving and hopes to build on its impressive £1million milestone of giving which was achieved last year.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.