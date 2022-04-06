Coffin Mew donates £6,500 to Ukrainian children’s charity

Published: 6th April 2022 17:10

Local solicitors, Coffin Mew is giving £6,000 to its staff charity, Children on the Edge which supports Ukrainian refugees.

In addition, Coffin Mew’s staff raised £500 on Friday 25th March from donations from a ‘Dress in Blue and Yellow’ and ‘Eat Blue and Yellow Food’ day.

Children on the Edge will be specifically supporting families arriving in Moldova and Romania from Ukraine. The charity seeks financial support for displaced children as this has been found to be of greater benefit in the short term than donations of physical items.

Children on the Edge, said; “Hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians have been crossing the borders into Romania and Moldova. In Moldova we are supporting our partners locally to provide three transit centres for refugees, and In Romania, we have set up a dedicated, flexible emergency fund so our partners can respond immediately to the needs of the most marginalised refugees as they emerge.”

Miles Brown, CEO, Coffin Mew, commented; “The people of Ukraine need help in many forms, and we are proud to help Children on the Edge with financial support so that they can direct it to those children that are in the most urgent need. I’m very proud of my colleagues across the firm who took part in our Blue and Yellow Day to raise much needed funds.”

Coffin Mew is also inviting donations to go directly to the Children on the Edge charity at the following link: www.childrenontheedge.org/ukraineappeal

