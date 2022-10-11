Southsea Restaurant Celebrates 44th Birthday With Fundraising Events This November

Published: 11th October 2022 15:32

The Akash Restaurant, located on Albert Road in Southsea, is celebrating it’s 44th year of operation this November. To celebrate, owners Faz and Jaf Ahmed are teaming up with the University of Portsmouth’s global team to deliver two events of food, fun and fundraising.

The events, scheduled for November 1st and 16th, offer customers a three-course meal to a backdrop of various activities. The University’s Indian Society, for example, will be providing Bollywood dance performances throughout both evenings.

A large portion of revenue from ticket sales will go to the Reverse Advent Calendar Scheme. Set up by the University, this scheme donates funds to help those in need during the winter and festive seasons. Customers will also have a chance to donate on the night, with physical items again being accepted. Donations of this kind in previous years have included tinned food and toys.

“This winter will be particularly tough,” Faz told us, referencing the looming living crisis. “If there was one organisation we’d team up to celebrate our birthday with, it’d have to be one who could make a real difference to the people of Portsmouth.”

Other activities will include a raffle and chance to dress up in Indian-themed attire.

