Look Good Feel Better Offer Workshops to Cancer Nurse Specialists

Published: 21st April 2021 17:49

Cancer support charity Look Good Feel Better treated 28 nurses and medical staff from the Oncology Department at the Queen Alexandra Hospital to a virtual Skincare and Makeup Makeover event.

This exclusive event was a chance for the charity to thank the staff for everything they have done over the past year to support cancer patients during the pandemic. The charity has been delivering free workshops to people living with cancer for over 26 years and this was an opportunity for medical staff to experience first-hand the fun, laughter and huge confidence boost that occurs at a Look Good Feel Better workshop.

Each participant was gifted a goodie bag of donated skincare and makeup products by the charity, to use during the event. The event itself allowed the group of oncology staff to have a moment for themselves and to take their minds off work for a couple of hours. The session took the nurses through a twelve-step programme of expert-led tuition on various skincare and makeup techniques. “It was a really uplifting and fun experience to see all your colleagues and to experiment with different looks and try makeup you wouldn’t normally,” says Shelly Wilkinson, Macmillan Centre Coordinator.

Maria Hayes, Oncology Gynaecology Clinical Nurse Specialist, says: “The event was really exciting and I enjoyed learning new tips and getting to see everyone. I have never used a concealer before, so it was great fun! Thank you to Look Good Feel Better for giving us this opportunity, I felt really valued.”

Sarahjane Robertson, CEO of Look Good Feel Better, says: “The pandemic has been an incredibly challenging time for all but especially for those going through cancer treatment alongside the teams of wonderful doctors and nurses who have continued to support them throughout this time. This event was our way of giving something back to the hospital teams who have been working tirelessly to support those most in need. We are all looking forward to bringing our group workshops back to the Queen Alexandra Hospital later in the year.”

