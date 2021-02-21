Port Solent based retailer donates £1,000 to help Life-limited Children through the Pavers Foundation

Published: 26th April 2021 19:44

The Pavers Foundation, an employee-led charitable initiative, has donated £1,000 to the Oakley Waterman Caravan Foundation, following a grant application from Rick Ashby, branch manager at Pavers, Port Solent. Rick applied for the grant funding after speaking with his local friend Leigh Bollard, who fundraises regularly for the charity which provides respite care for children with life-limiting illnesses and their families.

Speaking about the donation, Rick said; “The main reason for my application was that it was so sad to hear about someone fighting illness so hard, only to be taken at such a young age.”

The Oakley Waterman Caravan Foundation was set up in memory of a young boy from Gosport who tragically lost his life at a very young age. The charity now works to provide respite for the families of life-limited children through the fulfillments of Oakley’s wish: “to buy a caravan to be used by other children suffering in a similar way to him”.

Dave and Lorraine Waterman, charity founders said they were “extremely grateful for the donation which will help to keep the charity alive. The charity can and will have a profound effect on the sick children we help, enabling them to make memories to cherish and much needed respite in our luxury lodge for the whole family free of charge. However, without kind-hearted people like yourselves keeping the charity going would be much harder so thank you again”.

The Pavers Foundation were delighted to support this cause enabling the charity to continue to provide much needed respite care for sick children. Rick joins over one hundred colleagues who have had grant applications awarded by the Pavers Foundation, who strive to ‘make a difference with every pair’.

www.paversfoundation.co.uk / www.pavers.co.uk

