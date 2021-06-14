https://analytics.google.
Y Services celebrates after receiving £460K from the National Lottery to support youth projects in the local area

Published: 14th June 2021 14:14
Local youth work charity, Y Services, is today celebrating after being awarded almost £460K in National Lottery funding to support its work providing projects for young people.

The group, based in Hampshire, will use the cash to continue to engage, encourage and empower young people to be the best versions of themselves. The grant will fund some core costs and the delivery of some project work across the area of operation - Fareham, Gosport, Havant and parts of Winchester and Portsmouth.

Y Services has been operating since 2011 and is staffed by a team of paid and voluntary staff. The charity was founded to fill the gap in youth provision after funding had been cut to youth services provided by the local authority.

Y Services staff support young people in youth clubs, on the streets, in schools, online and in 15 different building projects in local communities. The charity was awarded the Queens Award for Voluntary Service in 2019 and celebrates it's 10th birthday this year. The new funding from The National Lottery Community Fund, which distributes money raised by National Lottery players for good causes and is the largest funder of community activity in the UK, will enable Y Services to expand their range of services with young people and develop new partnership projects.

Andy Kennedy, Chair of Trustees, says: "We're delighted that The National Lottery Community Fund has recognised our work in this way. Now, thanks to National Lottery players we will be able to view the next five years with confidence and proceed with our plans to develop the range of youth work we can offer young people. Youth work is important because it is a process that young people choose to take part in and supports them to create better futures for themselves and their communities."

Councillor Mrs Connie Hockley, Patron of the charity, says: "As Patron of Y Services I was delighted to learn that the National Lottery had awarded such a wonderful sum of money to this very worthwhile charity. It has been my pleasure to watch Y Services develop and grow over the last 10 years into what is now a highly thought of local provider of youth provision. Due to the pandemic many charities are struggling to raise the necessary funds to keep going and the National Lottery grant will help alleviate this concern for the next 5 years. Truly great news and well deserved. Congratulations."

