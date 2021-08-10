Specialist outreach service offers lifeline to Armed Forces veterans

Published: 10th August 2021 10:43

Alabaré, the national charity supporting people who are vulnerable, marginalised and homeless, is calling for Armed Forces veterans who may be in need of support, to get in contact.



Alabaré run 21 Homes for Veterans across the South and South-West of England and Wales and an outreach service for veterans living in their own homes. The charity has seen a decline in those veterans living in the community accessing support over several months particularly in the Portsmouth and Gosport areas where there are strong military and naval links.

Alabaré has funding from the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Community Foundation to support RAF and Army veterans in the Portsmouth area. This project offers a bespoke service that supports veterans throughout various challenges they may occur such as domestic violence, debt, or addiction.

Claire Simpson, Floating Support Officer who manages the Outreach service said:

"We know that during the Covid pandemic, those we would usually see to meet up with and provide support to, have effectively gone to ground. We want to make sure that veterans who are vulnerable are getting the support they need.

"A lot of the people we support from an Armed Forces background, have found adjusting to civilian life, no matter how long their service or time out of the Forces, can be a difficult process and we can help to signpost them to additional support services, whether it is for health services, mental health first aid, dealing with isolation or family issues, homelessness, or other accommodation problems.

"We have been providing an outreach service for several years and have seen first-hand the benefits this offers. The team at Alabaré encourages any ex Forces veterans to please get in touch and access the vital resources available to them."

Veterans can be referred to Alabaré's services via local health and support agencies, or calling directly on 02392 175230.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.