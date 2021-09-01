Announcement of our first Charity Partnership with The Elizabeth Foundation

Published: 1st September 2021 11:19

As we celebrate our first anniversary as owners of About My Area, we are delighted to announce our very first charity partnership with the amazing and remarkable Elizabeth Foundation.

A big part of what we do is promoting and therefore raising awareness of local charities and it has been our aim for some time to offer, on an annual basis, one particular charity the same level of promotion as we provide for our featured business partners.

When we learned of the incredible work The Elizabeth Foundation does in providing education and support for children (and their families) with hearing loss, we were eager to find out more. Subsequent visits to the Foundation's centre in Cosham and time spent talking with their highly impressive Deputy Chief Executive, Karen Vaughan (BEM), helped us understand what a truly remarkable charity it is.

We also learned that this is a very special year for The Elizabeth Foundation as they celebrate their 40th year as a charity, a fact made all the more poignant by the recent passing of their founder and driving force, Shirley Metherell MBE.

We were left in no doubt therefore that we would ask The Elizabeth Foundation to be About My Area Portsmouth & Island City Living's very first charity partner, and were thrilled when they said yes.

Our aim over the next 12 months is to help raise awareness of this remarkable community across Portsmouth and help to promote their fundraising activities and events. We feel excited and privileged at the prospect of working with Julie Hughes (Chief Exec), Karen and the whole team at The Elizabeth Foundation and cannot wait to meet the children as they return to school after the summer break.

After agreeing our partnership, Karen said, "Over the last 40 years, The Elizabeth Foundation has benefited so much from the incredible support of its local community; helping to raise awareness of our charitable services for young children with all degrees of hearing loss and helping us to raise much needed income to deliver education and welfare services that make a positive difference.

"This year we are thrilled to have been chosen by About My Area & Island City Living owners Peter and Michaela Hopkinson, as their chosen charity. Through the About My Area website and Island City Living social media pages and mobile app, we will now be able to reach out even further; encouraging families to contact us for support when they need it most, inviting people to join in our exciting events and sponsored challenges and seeking support from businesses across Hampshire so that we can continue to help deaf children learn to listen and talk.

"We can't thank Peter and Michaela enough for their fantastic support!"

Julie Hughes, Chief Executive of the charity, also commented on what will be an exciting partnership between our organisations, "The Elizabeth Foundation is proud to be celebrating its 40th anniversary this year. Although the charity has made many changes over the years, one thing that has remained constant for us is the power of partnerships. We benefit from partnerships with local services to provide wrap-around care for deaf children; partnerships with the local companies, who have supported our work right from the start; and partnerships with the local community, who build awareness of our services for those who need it and raise much needed funds.

"We are so pleased that in this, our 40th year, our community has reached out once again to support our work through a partnership with the owners of About My Area & Island City Living. The Elizabeth Foundation was started by parents from the local community, and the local community remains a valued part of our charity."

Visit the Elizabeth Foundation website to find out more about the incredible work they do and how you can help support them.

