Sports Grants Support Young People Across Hampshire and The Isle Of Wight

Published: 27th September 2021 09:50

The Hampshire and Isle of Wight Community Foundation (HIWCF) is delighted to announce that £85,423 has been awarded in grants from the Made By Sport ‘Clubs In Crisis’ Fund. This investment in local grassroots sports clubs and organisations will leave a long-lasting and positive legacy for the futures of young people.

The Made By Sport #ClubsInCrisis Fund, supported by the Cash4Clubs scheme, is benefitting 40 clubs and organisations across Hampshire and the Isle of Wight, enabling them to deliver sports development programmes for people under the age of 25. The grants aim to encourage and develop a range of life skills and knowledge that benefits both individuals and their local communities.

A grant of £2,021 to URBOND (pictured above) has enabled basketball, football and volleyball sessions to restart at the Charles Dickens Activity Centre in Portsmouth, following the organisation’s income being hugely affected by the Covid-19 restrictions.

Ousmane Drame, Founder and CEO at URBOND said, “URBOND’s sport programme offers open sessions for basketball, football and volleyball to which all participants are welcome regardless of their age, background or fitness/skill levels. The focus of this project is to promote positive activities and provide an environment which stimulates members of the community to improve fitness levels whilst supporting team building, tackling issues such as obesity and promoting inclusion. The grant enabled our organisation to cover additional costs such as the hire for the sports hall, standards balls and cleaning equipment for our community football and volleyball sessions as well as our youth basketball and volleyball sessions.”

HIWCF is committed to supporting the resources and projects of smaller community groups and voluntary organisations across Hampshire and the Isle of Wight. During 2020 the Foundation awarded over £2.3 million in grants to help disadvantaged and vulnerable people impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic. HIWCF currently have grant funding programmes available until 4th October 2021 for local charitable and community organisations, via the HIWCF website: www.hiwcf.com/grants/

