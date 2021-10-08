The Monica Appeal launches to support Portsmouth Charities

Published: 8th October 2021 11:18

Shaping Portsmouth’s Charity Support Board has launched The Monica Appeal which aims to support charitable organisations in and around the city, not with money, but with time and expertise.

Many charities have substantial financial challenges. Whilst they do everything they can to support those that they are here to help, they find that money to support their vital infrastructure and operational costs are, much of the time, difficult to come by.

The Monica Appeal aims to resolve this by linking them with tradespeople and professionals willing to volunteer their time and expertise to help with the charity’s needs. Skills required include electricians, IT technicians, legal and bid writing advisors, cleaners, gardeners, printers and many more.

Michael J Thornton, who is the Programme Lead and a Director of Shaping, commented “It is with personal pride and pleasure that the programme is called the Monica Appeal, named after my mum. She gave so much of her life to charities, those in need, and to the church that it seemed the right thing to do to name the appeal after her. At the age of 93 mum lost her fight against Alzheimer’s, one of few battles she lost throughout her life. If we can make a difference to those that need our help, charities, volunteer groups and not for profits then our aim to support others will have been achieved”

Stef Nienaltowski, CEO of Shaping Portsmouth said “In my five years in this role as CEO of Shaping, and my three years as Chair of Trustees of Portsmouth’s Citizen Advice service, I have seen at first hand the brilliant work our hundreds of charities do for individuals and families. Whilst more money can always help to provide the organisations with more resources, the need for skills, knowledge, experience and advice is also a valuable commodity these wonderful charities need.

"In launching the Monica Appeal we are asking for the Portsmouth’s businesses and residents to offer any hours they have with the skill, knowledge and passion they always have to help us create this virtual bank of skills and hours that our charities will use. The social value this will create will be vast and will be of such benefit to those most in need of this type of support. Please support the Monica appeal in whatever way you can.”

Michael adds “The huge difference that can be made to many people’s lives can be the grounding for this extraordinary appeal for organisations and companies to provide resource right at the level where it is needed. You can make the difference and be a part of the future in shaping how charities can get back to doing what they do best, helping others. We would like to thank you in advance for considering supporting our Monica Appeal and this key critical programme and look forward to hearing from you.”

Whether you are a charitable organisation in need, or a business or individual looking to help out, please contact Michael.thornton@shapingportsmouth.co.uk.

Find out more about the appeal at https://shapingportsmouth.co.uk/community_programme/charity-support/

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.