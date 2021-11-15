Help Portsmouth charity get a water saving boost

Published: 15th November 2021 16:28

By using water wisely, you can help raise cash for local charity Portsmouth Pride.

Portsmouth Water is offering its customers the chance to earn virtual coins, simply by making small changes to save water. People can then donate their coins to their chosen participating good cause, including Pride, and in three months’ time, Portsmouth Water will share out a funding ‘pot’ of £3,000, based on how many coins each charity accumulates.

Chantale Goble from Portsmouth Pride, said:

“We’re delighted to be supporting Portsmouth Water’s campaign to encourage customers to use less water. Not only is that good for the environment, but it saves people money on their bills, while helping raise much needed cash for us as a charity too.”

Portsmouth Water customers are being asked to “Play their part and get water smart”, as, typically, they use 20 per cent more water, compared to other parts of the South East.

Using water wisely, no matter what the weather, is very important, as a growing population, climate change and the need to protect the natural environment, like local streams and rivers, is putting water supplies under real pressure.

By visiting www.getwaterfit.co.uk and entering their postcode, Portsmouth Water customers can get lots of free advice and support, such as free water-efficient devices and an individual online session with a water-saving expert.

They can also earn ‘coins’ for local charities by committing to complete a range of challenges around saving water. The list of charities is updated every three months, with Portsmouth Water welcoming charitable organisations in their supply area across Hampshire and West Sussex to get in touch if they would like to be considered.

Jim Barker, Head of Water Resources at Portsmouth Water, said: “Lots of people have already signed up to reduce their daily water use, something we’re really grateful for. That’s helping make sure there’s enough water to go round, now and in future. It’s good for the environment too, and it’s raising much needed cash for local good causes.

“As a company, we’re also working hard to save water. For example, we’ve reduced how much water is lost through leaks on our pipes by nearly a fifth, to the lowest ever on record.”

Charities can get in touch with Portsmouth Water by emailing head.office@portsmouthwater.co.uk, marked for the attention of Get Water Fit.

