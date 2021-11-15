https://analytics.google.
  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Portsmouth Area

Portsmouth news, reviews and local events in Portsmouth areas including Cosham, Drayton, Farlington, Copnor, North End, Fratton, Southsea, and communities in Portsmouth.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Island City Living Mobile App
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Portsmouth Map of Portsmouth

Help Portsmouth charity get a water saving boost

Published: 15th November 2021 16:28

By using water wisely, you can help raise cash for local charity Portsmouth Pride.

Portsmouth Water is offering its customers the chance to earn virtual coins, simply by making small changes to save water. People can then donate their coins to their chosen participating good cause, including Pride, and in three months’ time, Portsmouth Water will share out a funding ‘pot’ of £3,000, based on how many coins each charity accumulates.

Chantale Goble from Portsmouth Pride, said:

“We’re delighted to be supporting Portsmouth Water’s campaign to encourage customers to use less water. Not only is that good for the environment, but it saves people money on their bills, while helping raise much needed cash for us as a charity too.”

Portsmouth Water customers are being asked to “Play their part and get water smart”, as, typically, they use 20 per cent more water, compared to other parts of the South East.

Using water wisely, no matter what the weather, is very important, as a growing population, climate change and the need to protect the natural environment, like local streams and rivers, is putting water supplies under real pressure.

By visiting www.getwaterfit.co.uk and entering their postcode, Portsmouth Water customers can get lots of free advice and support, such as free water-efficient devices and an individual online session with a water-saving expert.

They can also earn ‘coins’ for local charities by committing to complete a range of challenges around saving water. The list of charities is updated every three months, with Portsmouth Water welcoming charitable organisations in their supply area across Hampshire and West Sussex to get in touch if they would like to be considered.

Jim Barker, Head of Water Resources at Portsmouth Water, said: “Lots of people have already signed up to reduce their daily water use, something we’re really grateful for. That’s helping make sure there’s enough water to go round, now and in future. It’s good for the environment too, and it’s raising much needed cash for local good causes.

“As a company, we’re also working hard to save water. For example, we’ve reduced how much water is lost through leaks on our pipes by nearly a fifth, to the lowest ever on record.”

Charities can get in touch with Portsmouth Water by emailing head.office@portsmouthwater.co.uk, marked for the attention of Get Water Fit.

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Portsmouth newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the PO6 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2021 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

PO6: Portsmouth Home | News | Community | Classifieds | Business Directory | Business Talk | Environment & Sustainablility | Police & Crime | Council Elections 2021 | Culture | Newsletters | Charity News | Health and Wellbeing | Tales From the City | Sunday Supplement | Albert Road Directory | Student Voice | Shaping Portsmouth | Have Your Say | Photo Galleries | Quiz Corner | Days Gone By | Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies