Portico go the extra mile to help Ghanaian firefighters

Published: 13th December 2021 16:15

Portico is helping a firefighter who is fundraising to provide kit for firefighters in Ghana who put themselves in danger with only the most basic equipment, by covering all customs clearance and shipping costs of a container of protective gear.

Cosham firefighter Storms Menri has been fundraising to send redundant Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service (HIWFRS) kit to Ghana.

During a recent trip to Ghana, he saw for himself how hard the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) personnel work to protect their communities, even though they have limited access to protective equipment such as fire-proof tunics, trousers, helmets, gloves and boots. In contrast, Storms and his HIWFRS colleagues are never without their personal protective equipment to keep them safe.

Watching a video of personnel from the GNFS turning up to a major fire incident in a taxi carrying fire extinguishers, broke his heart and he was inspired to help. He decided to team up with charity FIRE AID to get a shipping container full of essential HIWFRS clothing delivered to Ghana.

As part of his fundraising efforts, he completed a 10 mile run each day around the coastal path of Isle of Wight. In addition, he ran 5k at Southsea parkrun alongside Matt Green from Portico, and also ran the Great South Run. At both of these events, he ran in full firefighting gear.

To assist with this incredible effort, Portico have covered the cost of customs clearance of the container of equipment, along with the cost of the container itself and the shipping fee.

Matt Green, key account manager at Portico said "With so many firefighters in Ghana having to tackle fires without basic protective equipment, we're delighted to be able to support Storms, FIRE AID and Ghanian firefighters by covering the costs of shipping the equipment to Ghana, right from our terminal here in Portsmouth.

"After joining him for Southsea parkrun in his full firefighting kit, I’ve seen first-hand his determination to raise the funds needed, and can only imagine the challenge he faced repeating it for the Great South Run.”

Storms Menri added: "The kit will improve the operational capability of the Ghana National Fire and Rescue Service and save move lives. We appreciate the amazing support from Portico".

You can find out more about the project and donate to the fundraiser here.

