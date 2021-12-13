HIWCF to distribute Arts Council England funding helping communities to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

Published: 13th December 2021 16:33

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Community Foundation (HIWCF) is delighted be one of the network of community foundations distributing the ‘Arts Council England Let’s Create Jubilee Fund’. As part of the £5 million programme, HIWCF will be distributing nearly £150,000 to local community and voluntary organisations to use creative and cultural activities to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in June 2022.

Charities, community organisations and voluntary groups working in Hampshire and the Isle of Wight (including Southampton and Portsmouth) will be able to apply for grants of up to £10,000. They are encouraged to collaborate with established artists, creatives and cultural organisations to develop their activities. The aim is to ensure that the Jubilee celebrations give people throughout England the chance to experience the best of the country’s culture, while also celebrating an important milestone in national history.

The programme is managed by UK Community Foundations (UKCF) on behalf of 44 regional community foundations across England and has been established thanks to funding from the National Lottery, where players raise £30 million for good causes every week.

Darren Henley, Chief Executive at Arts Council England said “We’re giving people across the country the chance to come together to experience the joy of culture and creativity in celebration of this historic milestone. With the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee taking place alongside the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games Festival and the Unboxed Festival of UK Creativity, next year is set to be a magnificent celebration of our nation’s artistic achievements.”

Jacqui Scott, CEO at HIWCF said, “We would like to thank the National Lottery and Arts Council England for this exciting opportunity to support our local charitable sector during the historic jubilee celebrations. This is a fabulous opportunity for us to celebrate our shared cultural history, and we are looking forward to seeing an exciting range of activities that reflect the diverse nature of our communities. We urge organisations and groups across Hampshire, Portsmouth, Southampton and the Isle of Wight to apply for grant-funding to support their creative projects that can help communities to come together, strengthening cultural and artistic involvement across our region.”

Full guidance and details on how to apply to the Arts Council England Let’s Create Jubilee Fund will be available on the HIWCF website from 4th January 2022 on https://www.hiwcf.org.uk/grants/ and applications must be submitted by the closing date of midnight on 4th February 2022.

